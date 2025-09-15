Left Menu

Nashik teen swims Catalina Channel in US, eyes 'Oceans Seven' challenge next

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:39 IST
Nashik teen swims Catalina Channel in US, eyes 'Oceans Seven' challenge next
  • Country:
  • India

Divya Mahajan, a 15-year Nashik girl, has completed a swim across the Catalina Channel in the US over the weekend, her family said on Monday.

Mahajan covered the 34-km distance from Catalina Channel to mainland Los Angeles in 15 hours and 23 minutes, her uncle Mahendra Mahajan said.

Divya began from the island in the Pacific Ocean at 2300 hrs local time on Saturday, and braved cold warrants and challenging currents to come ashore, Mahajan said.

Mahajan, who holds a slew of records for endurance sports and mountaineering activities, said Divya began swimming while in Nashik.

She is now pursuing the sport while studying in the UK, he added.

As per the regulations set by the Catalina Channel Swimming Federation, a solo swimmer like Divya has to have a guide kayak or a boat to help with navigation and nutrition, Mahajan said.

After the successful swim in the US, Divya has will be undertaking a project to swim the 'Oceans Seven' challenge, her uncle said.

He said Divya will be taking up the challenge with a social cause and focusing on spreading awareness about girl's empowerment through education and sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable, says UN expert Francesca Albanese

UPDATE 2-Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable, says UN expert Francesca...

 Global
2
Bessent says TikTok ban threat won framework agreement with Chinese

Bessent says TikTok ban threat won framework agreement with Chinese

Spain
3
Pakistan reports two new polio cases

Pakistan reports two new polio cases

 Pakistan
4
Kerala HC acquits former minister in case relating to outraging modesty of woman IFS officer

Kerala HC acquits former minister in case relating to outraging modesty of w...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025