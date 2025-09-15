Left Menu

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:21 IST
Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam offers prayers at Tirupati temple
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam offered prayers at Tirupati temple on Monday, accompanied by his family, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said.

The Mauritius prime minister was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister A Ramnarayan Reddy and others.

''Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, had darshan (visit to deity) of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Monday evening along with his family and entourage,'' said the TTD release.

After offering prayers at the Dwajasthambam, the Mauritius PM had a darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Later, at Ranganayakula Mandapam, Vedic scholars bestowed blessings on Ramgoolam, followed by the presentation of Tirtha Prasadams (sacred food) and a picture of Srivaru (deity) by the TTD Chairman and executive officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

