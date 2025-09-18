Reviving Kashmir's Charm: CM Abdullah Advocates for Reopening Tourist Spots

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged to address the pressing issue of reopening key tourist destinations with the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. These sites have remained closed since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which has negatively impacted the tourism industry.

Speaking at the 17th annual meeting of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir in Gulmarg, Abdullah assured stakeholders that their concerns will be discussed with Shah. He stressed that while tourism promotion is a priority, indefinite closures undermine these efforts and create a misleading perception of the region's safety.

Inaugurating a new convention center aimed at bolstering tourism and local business opportunities, Abdullah expressed hope for a turnaround in the upcoming seasons. He reminded that reopening destinations could restore confidence and catalyze growth in Kashmir's renowned tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)