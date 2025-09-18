Left Menu

Dolly Parton Virtually Shines As Dollywood Unveils New Thrill Ride Despite Health Setback

Dolly Parton missed a major Dollywood event due to a kidney stone and infection but connected with fans virtually. Despite her absence, the park announced the 'Night Flight Expedition' ride. Health issues also affected Billy Joel, who canceled shows due to a brain disorder, prioritizing his well-being.

Dolly Parton (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Country music icon Dolly Parton was notably absent from a significant event at her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, owing to a kidney stone and subsequent infection. However, the 79-year-old superstar made her presence felt virtually as Dollywood announced its forthcoming attraction, 'Night Flight Expedition,' E! News reported.

In a video message to fans during the ceremony, Parton explained her health-related absence. 'Hello Dollywood! It's me,' Dolly greeted in the video shared at the unveiling ceremony. She expressed frustration over missing the event but shared optimism about her recovery journey.

The theme park's new ride is anticipated to be a central feature, appealing to thrill-seekers and families alike. Dolly wasn't alone in dealing with health challenges; musician Billy Joel recently deferred his 2025 and 2026 concerts following a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus. Joel thanked fans for their support during this trying time, emphasizing his commitment to returning to the stage soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

