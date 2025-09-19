Indore's 'Dancing Cop' Hospitalized Amid Social Media Allegations

Indore's renowned 'dancing cop', head constable Ranjit Singh, faced a health scare as he was admitted to a hospital with chest pain and anxiety. This development followed his removal from field duty amid allegations of misconduct made by a woman on social media, which he contests.

Hospital superintendent Dr. Vivek Joshi confirmed that Singh's blood pressure was elevated, leading to his precautionary admission to the ICU for observation. The accusations, stemming from a social media interaction, described Singh as having sent inappropriate messages, including offering flight tickets to Indore.

Singh, known for his traffic management skills using a Michael Jackson-inspired 'moonwalk', disputes the allegations and attributes them to a misinterpretation for social media attention. Despite the controversy, Singh maintains a substantial following online and has appeared on various TV shows.

(With inputs from agencies.)