Heroic Tales of Valor: Remembering the Battle of Asal Uttar

Colonel Bansi Lal, a veteran of the Battle of Asal Uttar during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, recalls how Indian forces decimated Pakistani tanks. Commemorating 60 years of the conflict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honored war veterans and celebrated heroes like Abdul Hamid for their extraordinary bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:55 IST
The storied 1965 India-Pakistan war, particularly the Battle of Asal Uttar, remains a source of immeasurable pride for Indian military veterans like Colonel Bansi Lal. Lal detailed the decisive actions of Indian forces that destroyed many Pakistani tanks, earning the battlefield the moniker 'graveyard of Pakistani tanks'.

This week, veterans, including Lal, gathered at a special event at South Block to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the war. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with veterans and families of fallen heroes, paying homage to the bravery that characterized the conflict and ensured India's victory.

Singh specifically honored the valor of soldiers like Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, who displayed unmatched heroism by eliminating enemy tanks under heavy fire. He reminded the audience that courage, not weaponry, defines true bravery.

