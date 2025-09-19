Heroic Tales of Valor: Remembering the Battle of Asal Uttar

The storied 1965 India-Pakistan war, particularly the Battle of Asal Uttar, remains a source of immeasurable pride for Indian military veterans like Colonel Bansi Lal. Lal detailed the decisive actions of Indian forces that destroyed many Pakistani tanks, earning the battlefield the moniker 'graveyard of Pakistani tanks'.

This week, veterans, including Lal, gathered at a special event at South Block to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the war. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with veterans and families of fallen heroes, paying homage to the bravery that characterized the conflict and ensured India's victory.

Singh specifically honored the valor of soldiers like Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, who displayed unmatched heroism by eliminating enemy tanks under heavy fire. He reminded the audience that courage, not weaponry, defines true bravery.

(With inputs from agencies.)