Suniel Shetty Bolsters Kashmir Marathon's Momentum

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty launched a promotional campaign for the Kashmir Marathon's second edition, encouraging increased athlete participation. The marathon, set for November 2 in Srinagar, promises a larger event this year. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joined last year's race, enhancing its profile.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty on Friday launched a promotional campaign for the second edition of the Kashmir Marathon, which is scheduled for November 2 in Srinagar.

The Kashmir Marathon's organizers shared a video on their X handle, featuring Suniel Shetty urging greater athlete participation in this year's event.

In the video, Shetty expressed excitement about the upcoming marathon, emphasizing it as a unique experience and highlighting the success of last year's magical event. He encouraged more runners to participate for fitness, unity, and love for Kashmir.

