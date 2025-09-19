Suniel Shetty Bolsters Kashmir Marathon's Momentum

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty on Friday launched a promotional campaign for the second edition of the Kashmir Marathon, which is scheduled for November 2 in Srinagar.

The Kashmir Marathon's organizers shared a video on their X handle, featuring Suniel Shetty urging greater athlete participation in this year's event.

In the video, Shetty expressed excitement about the upcoming marathon, emphasizing it as a unique experience and highlighting the success of last year's magical event. He encouraged more runners to participate for fitness, unity, and love for Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)