Left Menu

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Unite Once More for 'King'

Bollywood icons Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for their sixth film together, titled 'King'. The duo, who first collaborated on 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, continue their partnership with filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Padukone reflects on a crucial lesson learned from Khan during their first project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:51 IST
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Unite Once More for 'King'
Deepika Padukone
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are sharing the screen once again in their sixth collaboration, 'King'. The much-anticipated project marks yet another team-up with filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

Padukone, in a heartfelt post on social media, reflected on her debut film 'Om Shanti Om' with Khan. She shared an invaluable lesson imparted by the superstar: the importance of the filmmaking experience over its success.

The film also features Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. Their upcoming collaboration signals another major event in Bollywood, reigniting the screen magic that Padukone and Khan have consistently delivered over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

 India
2
Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmeda...

 India
3
H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

 Global
4
Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025