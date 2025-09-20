Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Unite Once More for 'King'
Bollywood icons Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for their sixth film together, titled 'King'. The duo, who first collaborated on 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, continue their partnership with filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Padukone reflects on a crucial lesson learned from Khan during their first project.
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are sharing the screen once again in their sixth collaboration, 'King'. The much-anticipated project marks yet another team-up with filmmaker Siddharth Anand.
Padukone, in a heartfelt post on social media, reflected on her debut film 'Om Shanti Om' with Khan. She shared an invaluable lesson imparted by the superstar: the importance of the filmmaking experience over its success.
The film also features Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. Their upcoming collaboration signals another major event in Bollywood, reigniting the screen magic that Padukone and Khan have consistently delivered over the years.
