Mohanlal: A Beacon of Excellence in Indian Cinema

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Mohanlal for his contributions to Indian cinema, highlighting his versatility and excellence across multiple languages. Mohanlal was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, India's highest cinematic honor. His work in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films continues to inspire generations.

Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendation reflecting national pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Mohanlal as a luminary of Indian cinema, attributing to him a legacy of unmatched versatility and excellence.

Modi extended his congratulations to the celebrated actor on receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, acknowledging his remarkable performances across Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi cinema.

Widely regarded as a cultural icon of Kerala, Mohanlal's theatrical brilliance and passion for the arts have left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring future generations of performers.

