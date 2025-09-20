Mohanlal: A Beacon of Excellence in Indian Cinema

In a commendation reflecting national pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Mohanlal as a luminary of Indian cinema, attributing to him a legacy of unmatched versatility and excellence.

Modi extended his congratulations to the celebrated actor on receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, acknowledging his remarkable performances across Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi cinema.

Widely regarded as a cultural icon of Kerala, Mohanlal's theatrical brilliance and passion for the arts have left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring future generations of performers.

(With inputs from agencies.)