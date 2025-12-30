Malayalam Cinema Mourns: Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away at 90

In the world of Malayalam cinema, a somber moment unfolded as Shanthakumari Amma, the mother of acclaimed actor Mohanlal, died at her home on Tuesday. Family sources confirmed her passing due to age-related ailments, putting an end to years of medical treatment. She was 90 years old.

The beloved mother of the superstar wasn't alone in her final moments, although Mohanlal himself was reportedly not present at the time of her passing. Noted friends and industry luminaries, including Mammootty, flocked to his residence to pay their respects and offer condolences.

Reflecting on his parents' enduring influence, Mohanlal has often spoken of how integral they were to his success. His father's passing occurred many years ago. Adding to the outpouring of sympathy were expressions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who were among many to express their condolences.