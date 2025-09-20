Left Menu

Legal Clash: Firoz Nadiadwala Challenges Netflix Over Iconic Character Use

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala has filed a legal notice against Netflix for allegedly using the character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from the film 'Hera Pheri' in 'The Great Indian Kapil Show.' Nadiadwala demands Rs 25 crore, claiming infringement of intellectual property rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a brewing legal dispute, film producer Firoz Nadiadwala has served a notice to Netflix, alleging unauthorized appropriation of the character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from the iconic film 'Hera Pheri' in Kapil Sharma's show.

Nadiadwala's legal team, led by Advocate Sana Raees Khan, has demanded Rs 25 crore as compensation, citing infringement of intellectual property rights in the popular streaming platform's upcoming content.

The legal notice emphasizes the exclusive creation rights of 'Baburao Ganpatrao Apte,' portrayed by Paresh Rawal, and warns of impending legal action if unresolved. Netflix has yet to respond to the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

