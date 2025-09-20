Assam Mourns: The Legacy of Zubeen Garg
Assam mourns the loss of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore. Thousands pay tribute across the state, with shops closing and memorials held. Questions arise over his death, prompting calls for further investigation. Garg's contributions to Assamese culture are remembered as his legacy continues.
Thousands of fans and well-wishers gathered at the home of Zubeen Garg, the renowned Assamese singer, in Guwahati on Saturday, mourning his unexpected demise in Singapore. The state is in mourning, as shops shuttered and memorials sprung up spontaneously across Assam, reflecting Garg's widespread impact.
The popular singer, who was in Singapore for the North East India Festival, tragically died while swimming without a life jacket according to officials. His passing has left a significant void in the Assamese cultural scene, with communities uniting in grief and remembrance through candlelight vigils and public gatherings.
As mourners pay their respects, questions linger over the circumstances surrounding Garg's death. Calls for a CBI investigation have surfaced, demanding closure for his family and fans. Despite the sadness, his vibrant contributions to music and culture are celebrated with communal sing-alongs and tributes all across the state.
