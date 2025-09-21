Drug-Free India: Youth Run Marks PM Modi's 75th

The BJP Yuva Morcha spearheaded a nationwide 'NaMo Yuva Run' to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with the theme 'drug-free India' as a focal point. The event unfolded across 75 locations in the country and witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 10 lakh young individuals.

In Mumbai, the run was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya, and fitness icon Milind Soman. The initiative aimed to engage young people in the campaign against drug use as a tribute to the Prime Minister's milestone birthday.

Tejasvi Surya conveyed his gratitude to the youth participants and Milind Soman, the run's ambassador, for leading the charge and inspiring others. He highlighted the unprecedented scale of the event, asserting it as a significant step toward fostering a healthier, drug-free future for India's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)