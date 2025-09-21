Left Menu

The Ubiquitous Comfort of Instant Noodles: A Global Staple

Instant noodles, a popular global commodity, boast a rich history tracing back to 1910 in Japan. Their appeal lies in affordability, convenience, and adaptability to various cuisines. Innovator Momofuku Ando revolutionized this staple, turning it into a symbol of resilience and normalization amid economic hardship worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamilton | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:51 IST
The Ubiquitous Comfort of Instant Noodles: A Global Staple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bermuda

Instant noodles, beloved worldwide for their affordability and convenience, have a fascinating origin story rooted in early 20th-century Japan. The innovation by Momofuku Ando, who designed a version that cooks quickly and retains its quality, has turned instant ramen into an indispensable commodity.

Originally emerging from a Chinese restaurant in Tokyo's working-class Asakusa district, ramen's establishment as a quick, satisfying meal grew post-WWII, aided by high wheat imports during scarcity. The development of instant noodles accelerated under Ando's vision, optimizing preparation and accessibility, eventually leading to a global embrace.

Today, instant noodles are ubiquitous, showcased by their crucial role in various settings, from prison commissaries to space expeditions. This culinary invention has become an economic indicator and a vital component in battling food insecurity worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer

Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer

 India
2
Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global
4
CHP Congress Defies Government Pressure Amid Legal Battles

CHP Congress Defies Government Pressure Amid Legal Battles

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025