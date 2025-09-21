Mohanlal: A Cinematic Icon Honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Celebrated Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023. Colleagues like Mammootty and Akshay Kumar joined numerous well-wishers in congratulating him. The honor celebrates Mohanlal's remarkable four-decade long career, contributing significantly to Indian cinema with more than 350 films across various languages.
Mohanlal, a towering figure in Indian cinema, has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the highest accolade in the nation's film industry. An announcement by the I&B ministry confirmed this significant honor for the actor, recognized for his immense contribution across over 350 films.
Among the many showering praises, fellow actor Mammootty lauded Mohanlal, not only as a colleague but as a brother and true artist whose work spans decades. Bollywood's Akshay Kumar also expressed his admiration, describing Mohanlal as a masterclass in acting.
Other stars, including Prithviraj and Manju Warrier, took to social media to express their joy. As a steadfast contributor to Indian cinema, Mohanlal's journey from acclaimed films like "Iruvar" and "Drishyam" reflects a lifetime dedicated to the art of storytelling through film.
