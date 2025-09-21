Mohanlal: A Cinematic Icon Honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal, a towering figure in Indian cinema, has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the highest accolade in the nation's film industry. An announcement by the I&B ministry confirmed this significant honor for the actor, recognized for his immense contribution across over 350 films.

Among the many showering praises, fellow actor Mammootty lauded Mohanlal, not only as a colleague but as a brother and true artist whose work spans decades. Bollywood's Akshay Kumar also expressed his admiration, describing Mohanlal as a masterclass in acting.

Other stars, including Prithviraj and Manju Warrier, took to social media to express their joy. As a steadfast contributor to Indian cinema, Mohanlal's journey from acclaimed films like "Iruvar" and "Drishyam" reflects a lifetime dedicated to the art of storytelling through film.

(With inputs from agencies.)