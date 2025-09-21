Left Menu

Mohanlal: A Cinematic Icon Honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Celebrated Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023. Colleagues like Mammootty and Akshay Kumar joined numerous well-wishers in congratulating him. The honor celebrates Mohanlal's remarkable four-decade long career, contributing significantly to Indian cinema with more than 350 films across various languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:44 IST
Mohanlal: A Cinematic Icon Honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

Mohanlal, a towering figure in Indian cinema, has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the highest accolade in the nation's film industry. An announcement by the I&B ministry confirmed this significant honor for the actor, recognized for his immense contribution across over 350 films.

Among the many showering praises, fellow actor Mammootty lauded Mohanlal, not only as a colleague but as a brother and true artist whose work spans decades. Bollywood's Akshay Kumar also expressed his admiration, describing Mohanlal as a masterclass in acting.

Other stars, including Prithviraj and Manju Warrier, took to social media to express their joy. As a steadfast contributor to Indian cinema, Mohanlal's journey from acclaimed films like "Iruvar" and "Drishyam" reflects a lifetime dedicated to the art of storytelling through film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Shift: Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Global Shift: Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 Global
2
Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

 Spain
3
Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

 India
4
Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

 Azerbaijan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025