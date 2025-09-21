Jolly LLB 3: Box Office Triumph in Two Days

'Jolly LLB 3', featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, achieved significant success by crossing Rs 30 crore at the domestic box office just two days after its release. The film, a continuation of the courtroom comedy franchise, opened with an impressive Rs 12.75 crore and accumulated Rs 20 crore on the second day.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio18, 'Jolly LLB 3' also stars Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the journey of a lawyer in its third installment, continuing the narrative that began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the original and Akshay Kumar in the 2017 sequel.

In addition to 'Jolly LLB 3', Akshay Kumar is set to appear in 'Welcome to the Jungle', 'Hera Pheri 3', and 'Bhooth Bangla', indicating a busy schedule ahead for the actor in a variety of genres.