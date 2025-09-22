Left Menu

A Tale of Smiling Deities and Disputed Boundaries

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav stirred discussions in Vrindavan by likening Lord Krishna's smile with that of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Amidst celebrations of 'Operation Sindoor's success, Yadav's remarks subtly connected to the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura, highlighting the controversial Shahi Eidgah Mosque issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 22-09-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 00:20 IST
A Tale of Smiling Deities and Disputed Boundaries
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement likely to stir both devotion and controversy, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav compared the joy of seeing Lord Ram's smile in Ayodhya to Lord Krishna's potential happiness in Vrindavan. He shared these remarks during a Bhagwat Katha closing ceremony organized by cabinet minister Rakesh Sharma.

The ceremony, aimed at honoring martyrs and celebrating the success of 'Operation Sindoor', became a stage for Yadav to emphasize spiritual joy amidst ongoing religious disputes. Notably, he urged for clear vision and hearing among those skeptical of a thriving religious harmony.

Yadav's comments come at a time when the Shahi Idgah Masjid-Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case is before the Allahabad High Court. While the Hindu petitioners seek demolition of the mosque, the Muslim community defends its legitimacy with historical accords. Though Yadav did not explicitly mention the case, his words resonate with its context.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

 Global
2
Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

 India
3
SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expeditious probe into June 12 Air India crash.

SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expe...

 India
4
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025