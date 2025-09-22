A Tale of Smiling Deities and Disputed Boundaries

In a statement likely to stir both devotion and controversy, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav compared the joy of seeing Lord Ram's smile in Ayodhya to Lord Krishna's potential happiness in Vrindavan. He shared these remarks during a Bhagwat Katha closing ceremony organized by cabinet minister Rakesh Sharma.

The ceremony, aimed at honoring martyrs and celebrating the success of 'Operation Sindoor', became a stage for Yadav to emphasize spiritual joy amidst ongoing religious disputes. Notably, he urged for clear vision and hearing among those skeptical of a thriving religious harmony.

Yadav's comments come at a time when the Shahi Idgah Masjid-Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case is before the Allahabad High Court. While the Hindu petitioners seek demolition of the mosque, the Muslim community defends its legitimacy with historical accords. Though Yadav did not explicitly mention the case, his words resonate with its context.