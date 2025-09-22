'Jolly LLB 3' Smashes Box Office Records with Rs 50 Crore Weekend

'Jolly LLB 3', starring Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar, has achieved an impressive Rs 53.5 crore in its first-weekend box office collections. The film opened on September 19 and marks the third chapter of the popular courtroom comedy series, initially launched in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead role.

According to Sacnilk, a trade tracking website, 'Jolly LLB 3' earned Rs 21 crore on its third day in Indian theaters. This latest installment is produced by Star Studios and continues the story under the direction of Subhash Kapoor, who also directed the first two films.

Notably, Kumar is also working on several high-profile projects, including 'Welcome to the Jungle,' directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Hera Pheri 3,' and a horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla.' These projects feature a star-studded line-up, showcasing Kumar's continuing influence in Bollywood.