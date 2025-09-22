Left Menu

'Jolly LLB 3' Smashes Box Office Records with Rs 50 Crore Weekend

'Jolly LLB 3', starring Akshay Kumar, earned Rs 53.5 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. The film is the latest in the courtroom comedy franchise. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, it features a strong cast and is part of Akshay Kumar's busy film schedule, including other upcoming projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Jolly LLB 3', starring Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar, has achieved an impressive Rs 53.5 crore in its first-weekend box office collections. The film opened on September 19 and marks the third chapter of the popular courtroom comedy series, initially launched in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead role.

According to Sacnilk, a trade tracking website, 'Jolly LLB 3' earned Rs 21 crore on its third day in Indian theaters. This latest installment is produced by Star Studios and continues the story under the direction of Subhash Kapoor, who also directed the first two films.

Notably, Kumar is also working on several high-profile projects, including 'Welcome to the Jungle,' directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Hera Pheri 3,' and a horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla.' These projects feature a star-studded line-up, showcasing Kumar's continuing influence in Bollywood.

