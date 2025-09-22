State Honors and Final Farewell: Assam Prepares for Zubeen Garg's Last Rites
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a revised schedule for singer Zubeen Garg's funeral proceedings. The second postmortem will be conducted due to demands from certain groups. The funeral, with full state honors, will be held in Guwahati, with public arrangements for viewing his last rites.
- Country:
- India
Assam's administration has revised the funeral schedule for celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, following calls for a second autopsy amidst public interest. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Garg's funeral procession will now commence at 9:30 am, following a postmortem at Gauhati Medical College Hospital, driven by demands from certain societal factions.
The artist's body has been on public display at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, allowing fans to pay their respects. The intricate plan for Garg's state funeral covers restricted access, with designated seating for prominent figures and a plan for a communal farewell via public screenings. Safety measures are being enforced, including a temporary closure of the route for the procession and dry days declared across Assam and Meghalaya during the event.
Zubeen Garg will be laid to rest in Kamarkuchi NC village, preceded by a gun salute, as the state mourns the loss of their iconic musician. The government has assured the public of arrangements for the immersion of his ashes and long-term memorials in his honor, committed to preventing any unrest during this time of mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singer Zubeen Garg died due to drowning, according to death certificate issued by Singapore govt: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singer Zubeen Garg's last rites to be performed at village near Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singer Zubeen Garg to be cremated with full state honours on September 23: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam govt to conduct inquiry into singer Zubeen Garg's death: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says he will receive singer Zubeen Garg's body in Delhi, accompany it to Guwahati.