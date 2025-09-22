Left Menu

State Honors and Final Farewell: Assam Prepares for Zubeen Garg's Last Rites

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a revised schedule for singer Zubeen Garg's funeral proceedings. The second postmortem will be conducted due to demands from certain groups. The funeral, with full state honors, will be held in Guwahati, with public arrangements for viewing his last rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:04 IST
Assam's administration has revised the funeral schedule for celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, following calls for a second autopsy amidst public interest. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Garg's funeral procession will now commence at 9:30 am, following a postmortem at Gauhati Medical College Hospital, driven by demands from certain societal factions.

The artist's body has been on public display at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, allowing fans to pay their respects. The intricate plan for Garg's state funeral covers restricted access, with designated seating for prominent figures and a plan for a communal farewell via public screenings. Safety measures are being enforced, including a temporary closure of the route for the procession and dry days declared across Assam and Meghalaya during the event.

Zubeen Garg will be laid to rest in Kamarkuchi NC village, preceded by a gun salute, as the state mourns the loss of their iconic musician. The government has assured the public of arrangements for the immersion of his ashes and long-term memorials in his honor, committed to preventing any unrest during this time of mourning.

