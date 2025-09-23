Left Menu

Navratri Reverence: Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Rituals at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a grand ritual at Gorakhnath temple to mark the first day of Navratri. He performed 'kalash sthapana' and various worship rituals, invoking deities and distributing prasad. Devotees participated in the procession with traditional fervor and devotion.

Updated: 23-09-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:05 IST
Navratri Reverence: Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Rituals at Gorakhnath Temple
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the commencement of Navratri by leading an elaborate ritual at the Gorakhnath temple. Devotees gathered as he installed a 'kalash' at the Shaktipeeth with the accompaniment of Vedic chants, offering worship to Maa Shailputri.

The event featured a grand Kalash Yatra within the temple, led by chief priest Yogi Kamalnath, culminating in the filling of the 'kalash' with holy water. The yatra wound its way to Bhim Sarovar amidst chants devoted to Goddess Durga, emphasizing the spiritual fervor of the occasion.

After returning to the Shaktipeeth, CM Adityanath personally installed the water-filled 'kalash', invoking blessings through Vedic hymns, and proceeded to worship Goddess Durga, Lord Shiva, and the temple's revered symbols. The rituals concluded with the distribution of prasad, completing a significant traditional celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

