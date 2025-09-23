Sofia Coppola Honored at MoMA Film Benefit 2025: Celebrating a Visionary Filmmaker

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Sofia Coppola, noted for her groundbreaking movies 'The Virgin Suicides' and 'Priscilla', is set to receive accolades at the 2025 MoMA Film Benefit in New York.

Scheduled for November 12, the event signifies a major honor for Coppola, who hails from a lineage of cinematic legends, as she followed her father, Francis Ford Coppola, into the world of film.

The MoMA Film Benefit, in its 17th year, acknowledges individuals in cinema who have significantly impacted the field. As part of the evening, attendees will experience a glamorous celebration that features a red carpet, cocktails, and an awards program recognizing Coppola's impactful contributions.