Left Menu

Sofia Coppola Honored at MoMA Film Benefit 2025: Celebrating a Visionary Filmmaker

Renowned filmmaker Sofia Coppola will be celebrated at the 2025 MoMA Film Benefit. Known for films like 'The Virgin Suicides' and 'Lost in Translation', Coppola's unique aesthetic and contributions to cinema are acknowledged. The event, partnered with CHANEL, highlights Coppola's remarkable career and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:43 IST
Sofia Coppola Honored at MoMA Film Benefit 2025: Celebrating a Visionary Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Sofia Coppola, noted for her groundbreaking movies 'The Virgin Suicides' and 'Priscilla', is set to receive accolades at the 2025 MoMA Film Benefit in New York.

Scheduled for November 12, the event signifies a major honor for Coppola, who hails from a lineage of cinematic legends, as she followed her father, Francis Ford Coppola, into the world of film.

The MoMA Film Benefit, in its 17th year, acknowledges individuals in cinema who have significantly impacted the field. As part of the evening, attendees will experience a glamorous celebration that features a red carpet, cocktails, and an awards program recognizing Coppola's impactful contributions.

TRENDING

1
EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

 Belgium
2
Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

 Germany
3
Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract

Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract

 India
4
Seizing Opportunity: Gig Workers Eye Full-Time Transition Amidst Seasonal Hiring Surge

Seizing Opportunity: Gig Workers Eye Full-Time Transition Amidst Seasonal Hi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025