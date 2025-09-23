Left Menu

Celebrities Under Scrutiny: ED's Investigation into 1xBet Deepens

Actor Anveshi Jain and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh among others were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi in a probe into illegal betting app 1xBet. The authorities are investigating financial links and promotional activities. Celebrities have previously been questioned for offshore betting platform associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:34 IST
Actor-influencer Anveshi Jain (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and social media influencer Anveshi Jain was observed making her way into the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi on Tuesday, linked to the investigation of the alleged illegal betting app, 1xBet.

Tuesday also saw former cricketer Yuvraj Singh being summoned in connection with the ongoing probe, alongside other notable figures such as Robin Uthappa and Sonu Sood. Each has been called upon to address questions regarding the controversial betting platform.

The ED is scrutinizing the financial connections and promotional ties related to 1xBet, concerned about potential violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act among other legal standards. The questioning of these celebrities is part of a broader inquiry, reflective of previous instances where high-profile individuals faced similar allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

