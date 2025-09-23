Festival Treats Turn Deadly for Stray Cows in Hisar

Over 20 stray cows have mysteriously died in Hisar over the past three days, with officials pointing to the uncontrolled consumption of festive food offerings such as 'halwa' and 'poori' as the likely cause.

The Gau Seva Helpline Samiti, led by Sita Ram Singal, has raised alarms about this recurring issue, noting that the feeding of these rich foods causes fatal complications like acidosis in cows. While it is customary for people to consider such offerings as charitable and virtuous, the excessive intake by stray cows has proven harmful.

Veterinary experts and local authorities, including Hisar Mayor Parveen Popli, have appealed to citizens to stick to the animals' natural diet. They highlight that while the intentions may be noble, the impact on the animals' health can be disastrous, resulting in severe digestive issues and even death.

(With inputs from agencies.)