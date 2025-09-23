Left Menu

Titan's Utsav: Timeless Festive Elegance in Every Timepiece

Titan's new festive collection, 'Utsav,' features iconic timepieces that blend elegance, craftsmanship, and timeless charm. Aimed at making each moment memorable, the collection offers a range of watches from Golden Heart Automatics to Raga creations, designed for both men and women to elevate festive looks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | National | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Titan is launching its 'Utsav by Titan' collection this festive season, featuring timepieces that marry elegance and craftsmanship. The collection is a tribute to meaningful gifting, with each watch serving as a lasting reminder of the giver and their sentiment.

The Golden Heart Automatics leads this array, designed to appeal to men fond of timeless elegance. With a skeletal dial showcasing its automatic movement and traits of luxury, it offers bold presence, perfect for grand celebrations.

For women, Titan Raga presents watches like Animalia, blending opulence and elegance, and Moonlight, emanating timeless charm with a mother-of-pearl dial. All these watches are tailored to be the perfect festive companions, available both at Titan World stores and online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

