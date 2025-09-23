Titan's Utsav: Timeless Festive Elegance in Every Timepiece

Titan is launching its 'Utsav by Titan' collection this festive season, featuring timepieces that marry elegance and craftsmanship. The collection is a tribute to meaningful gifting, with each watch serving as a lasting reminder of the giver and their sentiment.

The Golden Heart Automatics leads this array, designed to appeal to men fond of timeless elegance. With a skeletal dial showcasing its automatic movement and traits of luxury, it offers bold presence, perfect for grand celebrations.

For women, Titan Raga presents watches like Animalia, blending opulence and elegance, and Moonlight, emanating timeless charm with a mother-of-pearl dial. All these watches are tailored to be the perfect festive companions, available both at Titan World stores and online.

(With inputs from agencies.)