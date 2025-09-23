Left Menu

Hindu College Honours Notable Alumni for Lifelong Contributions

Hindu College celebrated its 20th awards ceremony by honouring distinguished alumni, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Special awards were given for contributions to public service, governance, and cinema. The event included plans to restore the Kashmere Gate campus.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:40 IST
Hindu College Honours Notable Alumni for Lifelong Contributions
Hindu College, a prestigious institution under Delhi University, held its 20th awards ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its esteemed alumni. Attended by luminaries, including Supreme Court judge Justice Manmohan as the chief guest, the event was a testament to the impactful roles played by its graduates in various fields.

The ceremony, hosted at India Habitat Centre by the Old Students' Association (OSA), honoured distinguished individuals such as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Khandu, Ali, and Misri were recognized with Special Awards for their significant contributions to public service, governance, and the cinematic arts, respectively.

Amidst the accolades, OSA President Ravi Burman announced ambitious plans to restore the historic Kashmere Gate campus and establish a Memorial Museum, reinforcing the college's legacy as a cradle of nation-builders for over 126 years.

