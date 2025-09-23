Left Menu

Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan Celebrate National Film Awards Triumph

Vikrant Massey received the National Film Award for Best Actor for '12th Fail,' a film about Manoj Kumar Sharma's journey to becoming an IPS officer. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant expressed his gratitude and dedication to marginalised communities, acknowledging the significance of this recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:24 IST
Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan Celebrate National Film Awards Triumph
Actor Vikrant Massey with President Droupadi Murmu and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Image source:DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant accolade for Bollywood, Vikrant Massey was honored with the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the film '12th Fail'. The true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma's arduous journey to becoming an IPS officer serves as the backdrop for the acclaimed film.

The awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, saw Massey receiving the prestigious honor from President Droupadi Murmu. Notably, he shares this accolade with Bollywood titan Shah Rukh Khan, who won for his performance in 'Jawan'. This announcement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in August highlighted Massey's exceptional talent.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Massey dedicated the award to marginalized communities, emphasizing their struggle in society. He thanked key figures and institutions for recognizing his work, highlighting this moment as the realization of a long-standing dream, and cherishing the distinction of sharing the honor with Shah Rukh Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump tells the top UN official that the US is behind the global body '100%' after fears he might announce full retreat, reports AP.

Trump tells the top UN official that the US is behind the global body '100%'...

 Global
2
Tragic Drowning of Four Boys in Bihar Pond

Tragic Drowning of Four Boys in Bihar Pond

 India
3
Swiggy Approves Strategic Sale of Rapido Stake and Instamart Restructuring

Swiggy Approves Strategic Sale of Rapido Stake and Instamart Restructuring

 India
4
Trump's U.N. Speech: A Bold Stance on Russia, Climate, and Global Policies.

Trump's U.N. Speech: A Bold Stance on Russia, Climate, and Global Policies.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025