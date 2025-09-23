Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan Celebrate National Film Awards Triumph

In a significant accolade for Bollywood, Vikrant Massey was honored with the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the film '12th Fail'. The true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma's arduous journey to becoming an IPS officer serves as the backdrop for the acclaimed film.

The awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, saw Massey receiving the prestigious honor from President Droupadi Murmu. Notably, he shares this accolade with Bollywood titan Shah Rukh Khan, who won for his performance in 'Jawan'. This announcement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in August highlighted Massey's exceptional talent.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Massey dedicated the award to marginalized communities, emphasizing their struggle in society. He thanked key figures and institutions for recognizing his work, highlighting this moment as the realization of a long-standing dream, and cherishing the distinction of sharing the honor with Shah Rukh Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)