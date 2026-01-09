Govt appoints IPS officer Anand Swaroop as Special Secretary (Internal Security) at MHA

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the appointment of senior IPS officer Anand Swaroop as the new Special Secretary (Internal Security) in place of incumbent Praveen Vashista, a government order said.

Swaroop, a 1992-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently working as DG(I), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The order said his tenure will be from the date of assumption of charge till August 31, 2029, the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The ACC also cleared the appointment of 1994-batch IPS Anupama Nilekar Chandra, working as Special Director General at Sashastra Seema Bal, as Director General (Investigation) at the NHRC in place of Swaroop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)