Former IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur Hospitalized Amid Legal Battle

Amitabh Thakur, a former IPS officer jailed for fraud charges, was hospitalized after experiencing heart-related issues. Initially examined at Maharshi Deoraha Baba Medical College, he was referred to BRD Medical College for further treatment. Thakur attributes his arrest to his criticism of the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:37 IST
Amitabh Thakur, a former Indian Police Service officer, was admitted to the hospital after experiencing heart-related discomfort while in jail. Sources reveal that his condition deteriorated late on Tuesday, prompting immediate medical intervention.

Thakur was transferred from the local medical facility to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, following a preliminary examination. Jail authorities confirmed that the issue arose while Thakur was within the prison premises, leading to an urgent need for further medical care.

Thakur, detained on charges of fraud dating back to his tenure as Deoria Superintendent of Police, suggests that his legal troubles stem from his criticism of the state government regarding the controversial cough syrup issue. His bail application was recently denied by the local court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

