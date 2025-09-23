Karan Johar's Cinematic Triumph: 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Wins National Film Award

In a moment of cinematic recognition, Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was celebrated as the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony. Johar was honored with the award by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday.

Expressing his gratitude in August, Karan Johar conveyed his elation and appreciation for the national award bestowed upon a project that remains immensely close to his heart. 'It is surreal to witness the continued affection for a film crafted with immense love,' Johar remarked, alongside appreciation for his team's successful efforts in choreography.

The film, featuring leading actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and showcasing seasoned talents like Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, marked Johar's directorial return after seven years. Its musical compositions by Pritam captivated audiences, further propelling the film's widespread acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)