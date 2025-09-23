Left Menu

Renewed Calls for Statehood on Maharaja Hari Singh's 130th Birth Anniversary

The 130th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh witnessed leaders and civil society groups rallying for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The day was marked by tributes and demonstrations, reflecting on the Maharaja's reforms, his role in J-K's accession to India, and the region's current UT status.

Jammu | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:13 IST
Maharaja Hari Singh
  Country:
  • India

The 130th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, a significant historical figure, was celebrated across Jammu, with leaders and civil society renewing their demand for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration. The day turned into a rallying cry as tributes highlighted the Maharaja's reforms and crucial role in J-K's accession to India.

Declared a public holiday in 2022, the anniversary saw leaders like Maharaja's grandson Ajat Shatru Singh and others leading rallies. Participants donned traditional attire, brandished swords, and demanded the restoration of statehood, expressing concerns over its continued Union Territory status since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Further discussions emphasized the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh, with political and social leaders paying homage and pledging to intensify their movement for statehood. The century-old reforms enacted during his rule, aimed at protecting the region's land, jobs, and natural resources, were lauded amidst calls for political apologies and restorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

