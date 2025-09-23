A Fashion Legacy: Celebrating 50 Years of Giorgio Armani

In a Milan museum, a retrospective celebrating 50 years of Giorgio Armani's illustrious career will commence on Wednesday. The exhibition, displaying over 100 creations including iconic dresses and suits, underscores Armani's signature elegant style.

Known as "King Giorgio" in the fashion sphere, Armani passed away earlier this month at 91 in Milan, a city central to his personal and professional life. The show aligns with Milan Fashion Week and the label's anniversary, integrating Armani's direct contributions.

The retrospective marks both sorrow and festivity, concluding with a runway show of Armani's spring collection at the Brera art museum. Armani's aesthetic is likened to historical art masters and ushers a new era for the brand, poised for future transitions.

