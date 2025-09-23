Left Menu

A Fashion Legacy: Celebrating 50 Years of Giorgio Armani

A Milan museum hosts a retrospective celebrating 50 years of Giorgio Armani's work, featuring over 100 creations. The exhibition coincides with Milan Fashion Week and Armani's label's anniversary, marking the end of an era following his recent passing. Armani's legacy remains influential and independent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:14 IST
A Fashion Legacy: Celebrating 50 Years of Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani

In a Milan museum, a retrospective celebrating 50 years of Giorgio Armani's illustrious career will commence on Wednesday. The exhibition, displaying over 100 creations including iconic dresses and suits, underscores Armani's signature elegant style.

Known as "King Giorgio" in the fashion sphere, Armani passed away earlier this month at 91 in Milan, a city central to his personal and professional life. The show aligns with Milan Fashion Week and the label's anniversary, integrating Armani's direct contributions.

The retrospective marks both sorrow and festivity, concluding with a runway show of Armani's spring collection at the Brera art museum. Armani's aesthetic is likened to historical art masters and ushers a new era for the brand, poised for future transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

 Colombia
2
Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

 Global
3
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Develo...

 Global
4
Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025