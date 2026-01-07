Left Menu

Malaika Arora's Stunning Winter Retreat: Discover Germany's Nature Amidst Luxury Living

GlobalSpa Magazine collaborates with the German National Tourist Office India, featuring Malaika Arora in a picturesque cover shoot amidst Constance's landscapes. Highlighting Germany's wellness destinations, the campaign positions the country as a prime nature escape for Indian travelers, emphasizing serene vistas and unique cultural experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Konstanz | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:24 IST
Malaika Arora's Stunning Winter Retreat: Discover Germany's Nature Amidst Luxury Living
Against the tranquil backdrop of Lake Constance, GlobalSpa Magazine and German National Tourist Office India highlight Germany's growing appeal as a wellness-led nature destination. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a unique blend of luxury and nature, GlobalSpa Magazine, a leading publication focused on wellness and lifestyle, has teamed up with the German National Tourist Office India to showcase a breathtaking cover shoot with Malaika Arora. Set against the serene backdrop of Constance, Germany, this feature forms part of the ongoing 'Embrace German Nature' campaign.

The shoot captures the tranquil beauty along Lake Constance's shores, with a stunning display of expansive waters and alpine settings. Malaika Arora, who graced the cover, spoke warmly of her experience, calling Germany's winter landscape both cozy and inviting.

Germany's landscapes provided a perfect outdoor setting for wellness activities, according to Arora. Beyond the stunning visuals, she also dives into the local culture, savoring culinary delights such as schnitzel and rye bread, which intensify the authentic German experience. The collaboration underscores Germany's evolving appeal to Indian tourists as a holistic lifestyle destination, merging nature with vibrant city life and world-class culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

 India
2
Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

 India
3
JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

 India
4

Goa Cabinet Waives Interest on Long-standing Loans for ST and OBC Beneficiar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026