Tragedy Strikes in Jaipur: Luxury Car Rampage Leaves One Dead, Many Injured
A luxury car accident in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony resulted in one death and 15 injuries. The car, driven by intoxicated individuals, crashed into pedestrians and stalls. Police detained one suspect as officials assured proper care for the injured. The incident caused significant panic and damage.
A devastating accident occurred near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony, where a speeding luxury car tragically ploughed into pedestrians, resulting in one fatality and injuring 15 others, according to police reports.
Police confirmed that the car, which was driven by four intoxicated individuals, lost control after hitting a divider, subsequently colliding with roadside stalls, food carts, and several parked vehicles over a 30-metre stretch, triggering widespread panic in the area. One person involved in the crash was detained while others fled, and the vehicle has been seized by authorities.
The critically injured were transported to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, with other victims receiving primary treatment at Jaipuria Hospital. The Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa have extended their condolences and guaranteed adequate care for the injured, emphasizing the gravity of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
