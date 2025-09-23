VP Radhakrishnan's Cultural Odyssey in Andhra Pradesh

The Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, is set for a significant two-day tour across Andhra Pradesh, starting from Wednesday. His journey will commence with a special Indian Air Force flight departing from New Delhi, anticipated to touch down in Vijayawada by mid-afternoon.

Accompanied by his spouse, Sumathi, Radhakrishnan's itinerary includes notable visits to sacred and cultural landmarks within the state. Upon arrival, he will receive a formal guard of honor at Vijayawada Airport before proceeding to the revered Kanaka Durga temple.

In a schedule replete with cultural engagements, the Vice President will also attend the vibrant Vijayawada Utsav and later continue to Tirupati for the famed darshan at the Tirumala shrine. Concluding his Andhra Pradesh tour, Radhakrishnan is set to return to New Delhi the following day.