Left Menu

VP Radhakrishnan's Cultural Odyssey in Andhra Pradesh

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will begin a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, covering Vijayawada and Tirupati. His itinerary includes visiting temples, attending cultural programs, and engaging in public and official interactions. The visit concludes on Thursday as he returns to New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:26 IST
VP Radhakrishnan's Cultural Odyssey in Andhra Pradesh
Visit
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, is set for a significant two-day tour across Andhra Pradesh, starting from Wednesday. His journey will commence with a special Indian Air Force flight departing from New Delhi, anticipated to touch down in Vijayawada by mid-afternoon.

Accompanied by his spouse, Sumathi, Radhakrishnan's itinerary includes notable visits to sacred and cultural landmarks within the state. Upon arrival, he will receive a formal guard of honor at Vijayawada Airport before proceeding to the revered Kanaka Durga temple.

In a schedule replete with cultural engagements, the Vice President will also attend the vibrant Vijayawada Utsav and later continue to Tirupati for the famed darshan at the Tirumala shrine. Concluding his Andhra Pradesh tour, Radhakrishnan is set to return to New Delhi the following day.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

 Colombia
2
Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

 Global
3
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Develo...

 Global
4
Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025