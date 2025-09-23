Celebrating Ayurveda: A Fusion of Tradition and Modern Well-being

The 10th Ayurveda Day was celebrated extensively in the national capital and Haryana, featuring a spectrum of events and outreach programs under the theme 'Ayurveda for People and Planet.'

Organized by the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) and the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), the event spanned from September 10 to 23, offering lectures on a variety of topics such as geriatric care, diet and nutrition, and mental well-being.

Highlights included an Ayurveda Expo, free medical camps, yoga sessions, and plantation drives to promote Ayurvedic practices and environmental awareness, with 200 Tulsi and Giloy plants distributed to educate attendees on their medicinal value.

(With inputs from agencies.)