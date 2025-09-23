Left Menu

Celebrating Ayurveda: A Fusion of Tradition and Modern Well-being

The 10th Ayurveda Day featured a range of events including lectures, outreach programs, and camps aimed at promoting Ayurvedic practices for health and environmental conservation. Organized by CARI under CCRAS, the event included lectures on women's health, geriatric care, and plant distribution for awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th Ayurveda Day was celebrated extensively in the national capital and Haryana, featuring a spectrum of events and outreach programs under the theme 'Ayurveda for People and Planet.'

Organized by the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) and the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), the event spanned from September 10 to 23, offering lectures on a variety of topics such as geriatric care, diet and nutrition, and mental well-being.

Highlights included an Ayurveda Expo, free medical camps, yoga sessions, and plantation drives to promote Ayurvedic practices and environmental awareness, with 200 Tulsi and Giloy plants distributed to educate attendees on their medicinal value.

