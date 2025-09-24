Gucci Shines at Milan Fashion Week with Bold Cinema Debut
Gucci opened Milan Fashion Week with a cinematic showcase directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn. Featuring stars like Demi Moore, the event unveiled creative director Demna's debut collection, 'La Famiglia.' This innovative approach aims to revitalize Gucci’s image and boost profits under parent company Kering.
- Country:
- Italy
Gucci launched Milan Fashion Week with a cinematic flourish, showcasing the brand's latest collection through a film instead of the traditional runway show. Directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, the film featured actors like Demi Moore, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic brand's fashion offerings.
The event, held at Milan's Palazzo Mezzanotte, marked the debut of new creative director Demna. Known for his transformative work at Balenciaga, Demna aims to reinvigorate Gucci's design ethos with his collection 'La Famiglia,' seeking to entice a global audience and revive the brand's sales.
This bold strategy comes as Gucci's parent company, Kering, positions itself to shepherd the brand back to its former glory. The film debut accentuated the start of a bustling fashion season, with the industry seeing notable leadership changes across major fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, and Versace.