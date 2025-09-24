Gucci Shines at Milan Fashion Week with Bold Cinema Debut

Gucci launched Milan Fashion Week with a cinematic flourish, showcasing the brand's latest collection through a film instead of the traditional runway show. Directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, the film featured actors like Demi Moore, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic brand's fashion offerings.

The event, held at Milan's Palazzo Mezzanotte, marked the debut of new creative director Demna. Known for his transformative work at Balenciaga, Demna aims to reinvigorate Gucci's design ethos with his collection 'La Famiglia,' seeking to entice a global audience and revive the brand's sales.

This bold strategy comes as Gucci's parent company, Kering, positions itself to shepherd the brand back to its former glory. The film debut accentuated the start of a bustling fashion season, with the industry seeing notable leadership changes across major fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, and Versace.