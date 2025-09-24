Left Menu

Ali Fazal Returns to 'Mirzapur' Universe with Upcoming Film

Actor Ali Fazal announces his return to the 'Mirzapur' universe with the commencement of shooting for a film based on the hit Prime Video series. The film, expected to release in 2026, will continue the story of Guddu Bhaiya, set in the tumultuous world of Mirzapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:56 IST
Ali Fazal has officially announced his return to the critically-acclaimed 'Mirzapur' universe, marking the start of a new film project based on the popular Prime Video series.

On Tuesday, the actor, who played the intense character of Guddu Bhaiya, took to Instagram to update fans about the upcoming movie, slated for a 2026 theatrical release. ''GAME ON!! M- the film begins!! A new era and so we must prepare,'' Fazal wrote, hinting at an exciting journey ahead.

The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios under the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer label, will revisit the lawless territory of Mirzapur, where the drama originally unfolded, significantly altering the lives of its central characters.

