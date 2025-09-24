Ali Fazal Returns to 'Mirzapur' Universe with Upcoming Film

Ali Fazal has officially announced his return to the critically-acclaimed 'Mirzapur' universe, marking the start of a new film project based on the popular Prime Video series.

On Tuesday, the actor, who played the intense character of Guddu Bhaiya, took to Instagram to update fans about the upcoming movie, slated for a 2026 theatrical release. ''GAME ON!! M- the film begins!! A new era and so we must prepare,'' Fazal wrote, hinting at an exciting journey ahead.

The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios under the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer label, will revisit the lawless territory of Mirzapur, where the drama originally unfolded, significantly altering the lives of its central characters.