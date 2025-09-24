Vash: Breaking Barriers in Gujarati Cinema

In a proud moment for Gujarati cinema, the 71st National Film Awards recognized the psychological thriller 'Vash' with two prestigious honors. Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the film was named Best Gujarati Film, while actress Janki Bodiwala won Best Supporting Actress.

The awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, spotlighted the film's impact on regional cinema. The awards were presented by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, recognizing the filmmakers' efforts to push the boundaries of genre with a gripping tale of psychological horror.

Producers Krunal Soni, Kalpesh Soni, Nilay Chotai, and Dipen Patel, along with director Yagnik, expressed their pride and joy at the achievement. Actress Janki Bodiwala shared her excitement and gratitude, crediting the team's hard work for the success of 'Vash'.

(With inputs from agencies.)