Global India Couture Week 2025: A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity Shines in Mumbai

Global India Couture Week 2025 dazzled Mumbai with a four-day event featuring over 40 designers from India and abroad. The event showcased a mix of seasoned designers and fresh talent, blending culture, fashion, and global influences, and cementing its status as India's premier couture platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The fashion scene in Mumbai was electrified by the Global India Couture Week (GICW) 2025, showcasing over 40 designers in a spectacular four-day event. Held at the Nesco Centre, Goregaon, the event redefined India's couture landscape by bringing together a rich tapestry of seasoned designers and vibrant new talent.

The week's highlights included a dramatic opening by designer Rohit Verma, with showstoppers like Diana Penty and Maniesh Paul setting a glamorous tone. Notable presentations came from NIF Global and Label Gayatri, with showstoppers such as Lekha Prajapati and Daisy Shah.

As the event unfolded, various designers showcased a rich diversity of creativity, combining traditional Indian heritage with modern motifs. The extravagant week culminated in a grand finale by Varun Bahl, featuring an emotional showcase and celebrity appearances, cementing GICW's role as a global voice in couture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

