Global India Couture Week 2025: A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity Shines in Mumbai

The fashion scene in Mumbai was electrified by the Global India Couture Week (GICW) 2025, showcasing over 40 designers in a spectacular four-day event. Held at the Nesco Centre, Goregaon, the event redefined India's couture landscape by bringing together a rich tapestry of seasoned designers and vibrant new talent.

The week's highlights included a dramatic opening by designer Rohit Verma, with showstoppers like Diana Penty and Maniesh Paul setting a glamorous tone. Notable presentations came from NIF Global and Label Gayatri, with showstoppers such as Lekha Prajapati and Daisy Shah.

As the event unfolded, various designers showcased a rich diversity of creativity, combining traditional Indian heritage with modern motifs. The extravagant week culminated in a grand finale by Varun Bahl, featuring an emotional showcase and celebrity appearances, cementing GICW's role as a global voice in couture.

