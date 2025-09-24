Left Menu

Vice President Graces Dasara Festivities in Vijayawada

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visited Vijayawada to engage in Dasara festival celebrations. He was greeted by local dignitaries and will participate in religious and cultural events, including visiting temples and the Vijayawada Utsav, before continuing to Tirupati for further ceremonial activities.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:19 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Vijayawada on Wednesday, bringing attention to the Dasara festival celebrations and various other programs in the state.

He was warmly welcomed at the Gannavaram Airport by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and other senior officials.

Radhakrishnan's itinerary included prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple and attendance at the Vijayawada Utsav at Punnami Ghat, followed by onward travel to Tirupati for a nighttime arrival and ceremonial participation at the Tirumala shrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

