Vice President Graces Dasara Festivities in Vijayawada

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Vijayawada on Wednesday, bringing attention to the Dasara festival celebrations and various other programs in the state.

He was warmly welcomed at the Gannavaram Airport by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and other senior officials.

Radhakrishnan's itinerary included prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple and attendance at the Vijayawada Utsav at Punnami Ghat, followed by onward travel to Tirupati for a nighttime arrival and ceremonial participation at the Tirumala shrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)