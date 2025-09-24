Left Menu

Book Havoc: Inundated College Street Faces Unprecedented Losses

In September 2023, heavy rains caused extensive damage to books worth lakhs of rupees on Kolkata's College Street. The Publishers and Booksellers Guild is evaluating the loss, which exceeds previous damages from Cyclone Amphan. The disaster hit just before the Durga Puja festival, leaving booksellers and publishers in distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:23 IST
Book Havoc: Inundated College Street Faces Unprecedented Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains on September 23 wreaked havoc across Kolkata's College Street, a renowned book hub. The Publishers and Booksellers Guild is currently assessing the damage to books worth lakhs of rupees just before Bengal's major festival, Durga Puja.

Guild executive Apu Dey, who is also associated with Dey's Publishing, stated that the damage surpassed that of Cyclone Amphan in 2020. The lack of warning about the intense downpour led to significant losses for both large and small publishers.

The calamity, which marked one of the heaviest rainfalls since 1986, severely disrupted life in Kolkata. The city's infrastructure was overwhelmed, impacting air, rail, and road transport as educational institutions closed, and Durga Puja holidays were brought forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Farmer's Life Ended Amidst Flooding Devastation

Tragic Loss: Farmer's Life Ended Amidst Flooding Devastation

 India
2
Gianfranco Zola: From Chelsea Legend to Ryder Cup Surprise

Gianfranco Zola: From Chelsea Legend to Ryder Cup Surprise

 Global
3
REC Transfers Davanagere Power Transmission to Power Grid: A Major Milestone

REC Transfers Davanagere Power Transmission to Power Grid: A Major Milestone

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Moldova's Pivotal Battle for Sovereignty Against Russian Influence

Tensions Escalate: Moldova's Pivotal Battle for Sovereignty Against Russian ...

 Moldova

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025