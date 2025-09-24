A Final Tribute: Zubeen Garg's Legacy and His Last Film 'Roi Roi Binale'

As the world mourns the untimely demise of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, his wife, Garima Saikia, reflects on his final cinematic endeavor, 'Roi Roi Binale.' Scheduled for an October 31, 2025 release, the film remains incomplete following Garg's sudden death. Despite the heartbreak, Saikia plans to honor his original release date.

Saikia, speaking to ANI, expressed poignant regret over the unfinished voice dubbing for Garg's character—a blind artist—in what promises to be a musical love story. She lamented the 'void' this leaves in the film. The tragedy struck during his stay in Singapore, where Garg was attending the Northeast India Festival.

The state of Assam bid farewell to Zubeen Garg with a grand ceremony in Kamarkuchi, where his sister performed the last rites. The event saw a gathering of heartbroken fans, dignitaries such as Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, all paying homage to the beloved artist.