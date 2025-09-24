Left Menu

A Final Tribute: Zubeen Garg's Legacy and His Last Film 'Roi Roi Binale'

Late singer Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia, shared insights about his last and unfinished film, 'Roi Roi Binale,' set for release on October 31, 2025. Garg's untimely death left a void in the film's voice dubbing. A state funeral was held in Kamarkuchi, attended by family, friends, and dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:36 IST
A Final Tribute: Zubeen Garg's Legacy and His Last Film 'Roi Roi Binale'
Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the world mourns the untimely demise of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, his wife, Garima Saikia, reflects on his final cinematic endeavor, 'Roi Roi Binale.' Scheduled for an October 31, 2025 release, the film remains incomplete following Garg's sudden death. Despite the heartbreak, Saikia plans to honor his original release date.

Saikia, speaking to ANI, expressed poignant regret over the unfinished voice dubbing for Garg's character—a blind artist—in what promises to be a musical love story. She lamented the 'void' this leaves in the film. The tragedy struck during his stay in Singapore, where Garg was attending the Northeast India Festival.

The state of Assam bid farewell to Zubeen Garg with a grand ceremony in Kamarkuchi, where his sister performed the last rites. The event saw a gathering of heartbroken fans, dignitaries such as Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, all paying homage to the beloved artist.

TRENDING

1
Blumenthal Challenges FAA's $3.1 Million Fine on Boeing

Blumenthal Challenges FAA's $3.1 Million Fine on Boeing

 Global
2
Saving Banganga: Protecting a Heritage Site from Ritual Pollution

Saving Banganga: Protecting a Heritage Site from Ritual Pollution

 India
3
Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh to prevent more loss of lives: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh to prevent more loss o...

 India
4
Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025