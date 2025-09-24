Left Menu

Vishal Jethwa's Cinematic Journey to Cannes and Beyond

Actor Vishal Jethwa shares his transformative journey with the film 'Homebound'. Highlighting his international trips for the film, Jethwa cherishes a memorable flight to Cannes with his mother. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, explores themes of friendship amidst societal barriers, and features Jethwa's personal growth story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:41 IST
homebound
  • Country:
  • India

Vishal Jethwa, known for his roles in 'Maharana Pratap' and 'Mardaani 2', reflects on his career-defining moments with 'Homebound'. The film, debuting at the Cannes Film Festival, has also been selected for the Oscars in the Best International Feature category.

Jethwa shares his personal milestone of flying business class with his mother to Cannes, a dream come true. This achievement accompanies his film career that, despite setbacks, allowed him international exposure.

'Homebound', inspired by a true story, delves into societal challenges faced by two friends aspiring to join the police. Jethwa's role mirrors his own life experiences, and the film served as a catalyst for friendship with co-star Ishaan Khatter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

