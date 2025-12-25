Left Menu

Karni Sena threatens Punjab governor with violence over remark on Maharana Pratap

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 19:47 IST
Karni Sena threatens Punjab governor with violence over remark on Maharana Pratap
  • Country:
  • India

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has issued a threat to Punjab Governor Gulabchand Kataria over his remarks on Maharana Pratap, according to the police.

Karni Sena national president Raj Shekhawat, in a social media post, accused Kataria of insulting Maharana Pratap and called on Karni Sena members to attack the governor ''wherever and whenever'' they find him.

The threat follows a statement made by Kataria three days ago at Gogunda in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, where he attended a stone-laying programme on December 22.

During his address, Kataria said Maharana Pratap's legacy was highlighted during the rule of the BJP, and not earlier, a remark that has since triggered protests and criticism.

Kataria said that Maharana Pratap was ''brought to the forefront'' for the first time during the BJP government, and claimed that development funds were sent to Gogunda, Haldighati, and Chavand.

Some social media users expressed anger over Kataria's remarks and supported the Karni Sena leader.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said the matter was being examined.

He said that no formal complaint had yet been lodged by Kataria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025