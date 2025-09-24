Left Menu

Goa's Digital Dialogue: Emphasizing Authenticity

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged digital creators and influencers to focus on reality at the Third Digital Democracy Dialogue 2025. The event, attended by leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, aims to enhance digital connectivity and boost Goa's image as a prime tourist destination.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called on digital creators and influencers to prioritize authenticity during the Third Digital Democracy Dialogue 2025, which took place in Panaji on Wednesday.

The event, organized by the Entertainment Society of Goa and the state government, attracted participants from more than 19 states. Sawant emphasized the importance of projecting reality in digital content, as several prominent leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, were set to speak at the conference.

Sawant highlighted the potential for the conference to strengthen digital connectivity in Goa and enhance its appeal as a tourist destination. The participation of influential content creators is expected to have a tangible impact on the state's digital landscape and tourism sector.

