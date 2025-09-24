Shilpa Rao: Behind the Harmonies of Success

Left Menu

National Award-winning playback singer Shilpa Rao emphasizes consistent hard work over singular achievements. Hailing her support system, Rao acknowledges her family's support and praises the team behind her award-winning song 'Chaleya'. Although open to AI, she remains cautious about its role in music.

Shilpa Rao
National Award-winning playback singer Shilpa Rao shared insights on achieving success, emphasizing that it requires daily dedication and effort rather than sporadic projects.

During an event in her hometown Jamshedpur, she was celebrated for her National Film Award win for Best Female Playback Singer, thanks to her performance in the song 'Chaleya' from the film Jawan.

Rao credited her achievements to the unwavering support from her family and professional team. On technology in music, she acknowledged AI's benefits but remained cautious about its extensive impact. Shilpa reiterated the importance of belief and team collaboration, citing past successes, including 'Khuda Jaane.'

