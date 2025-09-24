Celebrating Ashish Chauhan: The Visionary Behind the Mudra Loan Scheme

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal commended Ashish Chauhan, the Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange, acknowledging his instrumental role in the development of the Mudra loan scheme.

Meghwal recalled his time in the Finance Ministry under Arun Jaitley, noting the significant insights Chauhan provided that shaped the scheme. Chauhan, known for offering valuable suggestions, often collaborated with members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for various initiatives.

The minister shared these remarks during the launch of the Hindi edition of 'Sthitapragya,' a book chronicling the life of Ashish Kumar Chauhan, whose journey from a modest town in Gujarat to remarkable professional achievements continues to inspire many.

