Pawan Kalyan's 'OG': Anticipation Peaks as Premiere Approaches

Excitement builds around Pawan Kalyan's 'OG', a crime drama directed by Sujeeth. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, the film's premiere sees fans rallying in Hyderabad. The trailer reveals a tumultuous Mumbai crime scene, with Pawan's character aiming to curb violence. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:08 IST
Pawan Kalyan cutout and fans outside theatres in Hyderabad (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As anticipation for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film 'OG' surges, fans are eagerly gathering at theaters in Hyderabad for the premiere. Under the direction of Sujeeth, this crime drama features prominent roles by Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, alongside stars Arjun Das and Priyanka Mohan.

The excitement among fans is palpable, with a massive cutout of Pawan Kalyan erected outside the venues, accompanied by vocal cheers as audiences prepare for the first showings. The latest trailer release sheds light on the high-stakes action within the drama, spotlighting the fictional gangster Ojas Gambheera.

The Telugu trailer paints a vivid picture of a Mumbai engulfed in gang conflict and chaos. Emraan Hashmi's character, a wanted figure by authorities, is central to the narrative, but it is Pawan's character who aims to restore order. Demonstrating force with a samurai sword and firearm, the character's formidable presence is emphasized. The film is a production of DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments.

