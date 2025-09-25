Kamala Harris Faces Israel-Gaza Conflict Amidst Book Tour Frenzy

Amid her book tour, Former Vice President Kamala Harris faced intense scrutiny over Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, showing solidarity with Palestinians and denouncing former President Donald Trump for providing unbridled support to Israel. Her remarks came during a packed event in New York City, which witnessed multiple disruptions by pro-Palestinian activists.

The discussion, initially centered around Harris's new book, '107 Days', veered into geopolitical tensions as she criticized Trump's carte blanche policy toward the Israeli government, marking a stark reflection of the U.S. political divide on the issue. This discourse is shadowed by criticism from Democratic activists, calling for stronger opposition to the violence in Gaza.

Kamala Harris, while supportive of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, emphasized the importance of representing unheard voices advocating against the conflict. The event unfolded amidst external protests and internal interruptions, with Harris urging for a calmer approach to dissent, reminiscent of her earlier outspoken stance on Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)