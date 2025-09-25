Left Menu

Treasury of Trousseau 2025: A Luxe Journey through Couture and Celebration

The 2025 edition of Treasury of Trousseau at DLF Emporio, New Delhi, is a luxury showcase of couture, jewellery, and festive gifting essentials. Running from September 25-27, it highlights exclusive collections, designer meet-ups, and events showcasing timeless elegance and contemporary luxury for weddings and celebratory occasions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:02 IST
New Delhi is set to host the grand Treasury of Trousseau 2025 at DLF Emporio, epitomizing luxury with couture, jewellery, and festive gifting from September 25 to 27. This annual event promises an immersive experience for brides, grooms, and luxury connoisseurs.

Spotlighting exclusive collections and curated designer appointments, the showcase features creations by top designers like Abu Sandeep and showcases from masters of time and tailoring. Teatro and elegance interweave through this meticulously-crafted event, presenting unique offerings from renowned global brands.

The three-day event not only champions exquisite craftsmanship but also introduces new experiential formats like Vinci, signifying a reimagination of luxury shopping. Patrons are invited to explore this celebration of style and innovation, enhancing the luxury shopping landscape in India.

