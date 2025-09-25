Treasury of Trousseau 2025: A Luxe Journey through Couture and Celebration

New Delhi is set to host the grand Treasury of Trousseau 2025 at DLF Emporio, epitomizing luxury with couture, jewellery, and festive gifting from September 25 to 27. This annual event promises an immersive experience for brides, grooms, and luxury connoisseurs.

Spotlighting exclusive collections and curated designer appointments, the showcase features creations by top designers like Abu Sandeep and showcases from masters of time and tailoring. Teatro and elegance interweave through this meticulously-crafted event, presenting unique offerings from renowned global brands.

The three-day event not only champions exquisite craftsmanship but also introduces new experiential formats like Vinci, signifying a reimagination of luxury shopping. Patrons are invited to explore this celebration of style and innovation, enhancing the luxury shopping landscape in India.